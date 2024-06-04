Putin arrives in St. Petersburg for international economic forum

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has joined a cabinet meeting via video conference from the city of St. Petersburg.

Earlier in the day in Moscow, the head of state held a working video conference meeting with Andrey Turchak, first deputy speaker of the Federation Council (upper house of parliament). Putin suggested Turchak take the helm of the Republic of Altai.

Putin will spend several days in St. Petersburg. He is expected to take part in the events of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 5-7.