Pakistan’s producers ready to expand cooperation with Russia — embassy

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Representatives of about twenty Pakistani companies presented their products at the 27th international winter fashion exhibition LeShow and look forward to broaden trade cooperation and turnover with Russian companies, the Embassy of Pakistan in Moscow told TASS.

"There is a national pavilion of so many companies and they are here to interact with the business people to have B2B meetings and to enhance their trade flow," the embassy said. The potential for leather goods is strong "because people here [in Russia] like leather products," it noted.

Pakistan is manufacturing a wide range of products and exporting them to many countries, including the US, the EU, and the interesting market in Russia as well, the embassy noted. "Our direct exports to Russia are around 25 million dollars but the volume of trade is more than 25 million dollars," it said.

Companies from Pakistan are already supplying their produce for Russian importers and distributors. "We want our companies to work and increase trade more and more" with their Russian counterparties, the embassy stressed.