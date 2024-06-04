Severstal to focus on Russian market in coming five years

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Severstal’s focus on clients from Russia remained in its new development strategy as the company views the domestic market as the core one, Chief Executive Officer Alexander Shevelev told TASS before the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"We maintained the focus on clients, mainly Russian. Given the fact that we have lost export markets, the European markets where up to 40% of our production was sold, the Russian market has become the main one for Severstal by now," he said.

"Here we have determined segments and niches where we would like to take leading positions for ourselves, those first of all being infrastructure construction, engineering and SMEs. Of course, we will work with the whole market and in all areas, though we have set the task of ensuring unchallenged leadership in those three segments," Shevelev said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on June 5-8. The main theme of this year’s Forum is 'The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World.' The Roscongress Foundation acts as an organizer. TASS is the information partner of the event.