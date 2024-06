MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The price of Brent crude oil futures with August delivery on London’s ICE fell below $77 per barrel for the first time since February 5, 2024.

As of 12:00 Moscow time, the Brent price decreased by 1.51% to $76.97 per barrel.

By 12:25 Moscow time, Brent futures accelerated the decline and reached $76.87 (-1.64%). At the same time, futures for WTI crude oil with July delivery fell bt 1.32% to $72.62 per barrel.