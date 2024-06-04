Decision on granting EAEU observer status to Iran to be made by year-end — official

NESVIZH, June 4. /TASS/. The decision on the issue of granting the EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union) observer status to Iran may be taken in late December, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said.

"There are certain procedures. Fundamentally if they are completed the decision on Iran’s observer [status] in the EAEU may take place approximately at the end of this December," he told reporters following a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

Commenting on Iran’s interest in the EAEU observer status, Overchuk noted that the Russian side expresses its wish to expand economic ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran.