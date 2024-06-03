Brent oil price down below $79 per barrel on London’s ICE first since February 7

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for August delivery has dropped below $79 per barrel on London's ICE for the first time since February 7, 2024, according to trading data.

As of 5:00 p.m. Moscow time (2:00 p.m. GMT) the Brent price was down by 2.34% at $78.87 per barrel.

As of 5:15 p.m. Moscow time (2:15 p.m. GMT) the Brent price was down by 1.74% at $79.42 per barrel whereas the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for July delivery was down by 2.31% at $75.17 per barrel.