Russian PM to visit Belarus

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is on a two-day working visit to Belarus, where he will participate in a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

"On June 3-4, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will pay a working visit to Belarus and take part in a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council," the government press service reported.

At this meeting, the heads of government will consider a wide range of issues on further deepening of Eurasian economic integration. "Special attention will be paid to transport infrastructure, customs and tariff regulation and the climate agenda," the press service said.

In Minsk, Mishustin will also visit the Belagro-2024 international specialized exhibition and speak at the plenary session "Food Security of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).".