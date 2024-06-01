OPEC+ ministers to discuss situation in oil market

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Ministers of countries participating in the OPEC+ agreement will hold a meeting to discuss the current oil market situation and determine the further policy on oil production.

OPEC+ ministerial meetings are held once in six months. The last such meeting was held on November 30 in the online format. The meeting in June was initially scheduled for June 1 in Vienna but it was postponed to June 2 with the change to the videoconference format.

The meeting can be held in person in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, two sources in delegations told TASS on June 31. So far, only Energy Minister of Kazakhstan Almassadam Satkaliyev formally confirmed his participation in the meeting in Riyadh.

Three events are planned to take place on Sunday: the OPEC meeting that is also held once per six months, the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meeting (taking place once in two months), and the OPEC+ ministers meeting.