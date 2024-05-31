Russian exports to EAEU countries double over 10 years — PM Mishustin

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russian exports to the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) have doubled since its creation, according to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"Russia’s exports to the countries of the union have doubled since its creation," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the EAEU.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Russia trades more complex products with the EAEU member states. "For example, in the trade turnover with them, the share of machinery, equipment and vehicles at the end of last year amounted to almost a quarter," Mishustin added.

Russian companies, he noted, are implementing large-scale investment projects in various sectors, including energy, industry, and the transport sector.