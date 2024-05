MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The OPEC meeting and the OPEC+ ministerial meeting earlier planned online will be held in the capital of Saudi Arabia on June 2, two sources in delegations told TASS.

"In Riyadh in person," one of the sources aid. Another one confirmed this piece of information.

June meetings were initially planned to be staged in Vienna on June 1. Then they were postponed to June 2 to be staged in the online format.