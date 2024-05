MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Thursday in the red, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index lost 1.08% to 3,282.18 points. The RTS Index plunged by 1.44% to 1,150.88 points.

The yuan added 0.52% to 12.366 rubles. The dollar surged by 0.38% to 89.85 rubles. The euro gained 0.45% to 97.37 rubles.