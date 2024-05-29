Trade turnover between Russia, Bangladesh reaching $2.7 bln last year

NEW DELHI, May 29. /TASS/. The trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Bangladesh is developing proactively and the trade turnover between the two countries reached $2.7 bln in 2023, Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytsky said.

"Joint efforts of our governments and business communities made possible to progressively increase the bilateral trade turnover. In 2023, despite current global obstacles, it reached $2.7 bln and increased by 16.5%," the Ambassador said.

Energy and agriculture remain key areas of cooperation, Mantytsky noted. "However, it is not limited by them. We endeavor together with Bangladeshi partners to expand and diversify spheres of mutual interest," the Russian diplomat added.