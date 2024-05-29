Turkish Energy Minister and delegation plan to participate in SPIEF — Roscongress

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey Alparslan Bayraktar, together with the country’s delegation, will participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Roscongress Foundation press service told TASS.

"The meeting of Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roscongress Foundation Alexander Stuglev with Turkish Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkey in Russia Tanju Bilgic was held in Moscow. <…> The parties discussed the preparation of the program for the visit of Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey Alparslan Bayraktar and other representatives of the Turkish delegation to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum," the statement said.

The office of the Turkish minister also confirmed this information to TASS. "We have indeed received an official invitation to the economic forum in St. Petersburg. The minister intends to visit it," the statement said.