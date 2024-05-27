BRICS bank can become active financial market player — official

MOSCOW, 27 May. /TASS/. The New Development Bank (NDB) created by the BRICS countries may become a major player in the global system of economic relations, Secretary General of the Eurasian Peoples' Assembly Andrey Belyaninov said on Monday at the BRICS international financial and economic forum.

"The BRICS Bank could become more proactive as a player in the financial market," he said. "It is not just about the currencies that have now appeared on the market, we're talking about settlements in national currencies. It seems to me that investment banks of the XXI century should change their identity from purely investment business."

In turn, Deputy Chairman of the Russian-Chinese Committee of Friendship, Peace and Development Viktor Zvagelsky noted that the situation in the world is changing and the BRICS member countries will play a major role on the global arena not only in politics, but also in economics.

"We notice that the countries that today represent BRICS, that are existing members or aspire to join the bloc, will play a major role on the political and economic world stage. This is very important," he said. "With each passing year, everything related to BRICS gains more strength."

The BRICS International Financial and Economic Forum is taking place from May 27 to 28 in Moscow. Representatives from more than 10 countries will discuss the creation of independent financial instruments within the BRICS framework and business development amid global transformation.

The event is organized by the Public Diplomacy Association "International Organization for Cooperation and Trade," "International Global Monitoring Aerospace System" (IGMASS), "Let's Do Good" platform, and the Unscripted investment club.