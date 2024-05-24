Russia and Belarus ensure conditions for unified macroeconomic policy — Putin

MINSK, May 24. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus have ensured the conditions required for a unified macroeconomic and monetary policy, President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference following the Russian-Belarusian negotiations.

"Over the past quarter of a century, we have managed to truly achieve a lot on integration tracks. Twenty-eight sectoral programs have been successfully implemented, Russian and Belarusian legislation have been unified, the legal and organizational foundations of a common economic space have been formed in many areas. The required conditions have been ensured for the implementation of a unified macroeconomic and monetary credit policy," Putin said.

He recalled that in accordance with the decision of the Supreme State Council of the Union State, which was adopted on January 29 in St. Petersburg, new promising areas of integration have been identified. The two countries are at the final stage to approve an action plan to deepen economic cooperation on minimizing damage from Western restrictions, as well as on technological development and import substitution.

The Russian leader recalled that two important dates are coming up this year.

"On July 3, we will jointly celebrate the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Belarus from the Nazi invaders, this is our common victory. We remember at what cost it was given and we cherish the memory of fathers, grandfathers, great-grandfathers who defended life and freedom for us and for future generations. And December 8 marks the 25th anniversary of the Union State of Russia and Belarus," the Russian leader said.