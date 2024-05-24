Transit of Belarusian cargo through Russia will increase — Putin

MINSK, May 24. /TASS/. The volume of rail cargo transportation from Belarus through Russia is growing, and the transit of Belarusian cargo through the territory of Russia will continue to increase, President Vladimir Putin announced this at a press conference following the Russian-Belarusian negotiations.

"The volume of rail cargo transportation from Belarus through Russian territory is growing," he said.

"In 2023, this figure more than doubled, exceeding 14 million tons. Our joint plans are to further increase the transit of Belarusian cargo through Russia," the Russian leader added.

Putin noted that for this purpose, the two countries are increasing capacity in transport corridors and working together to upgrade trade and logistics infrastructure.