Trade with CIS accounts for one sixth of Russia’s external turnover — PM

ASHGABAT, May 24. /TASS/. Russia’s trade turnover with CIS (Common of Independent States) countries is on the rise, with its volume currently standing at around 16% of the country’s total external turnover, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"CIS countries are our key partners. Their share in Russia’s external trade has been rising stably, having increased to over 14.5% last year, while now it totals almost 16%," he said at a meeting with CIS colleagues.

"In 2023, Russia’s trade turnover with the Commonwealth’s states increased by 5.8%, while in January-March it added over 6.5%," Mishustin noted.