Russia’s export duty on wheat to be $33.06 per metric ton from May 29

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The duty on wheat exports from Russia will be lowered to 2,977.3 rubles ($33.06) per metric ton from May 29, 2024, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

The duty on barley once again will be zero, as well as the duty on corn.

The export duty rate for wheat is calculated based on an indicative price of $234.5 per ton, for barley - $165.9 per ton, for corn - $170.2 per ton.

The floating duty on Russian grain exports is in effect from June 2, 2021. The Ministry of Agriculture determines the amount of the duty for a period of one week. The calculated fees are published weekly on the ministry's website. Duties were calculated in dollars before July 1, 2022, and then were converted to rubles.