Trade turnover in CIS up two thirds in four years — Russian PM

ASHGABAT, May 24. /TASS/. Trade turnover in the Common of Independent States (CIS) is rising fast as it gained two thirds over the past four years, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with CIS colleagues.

This year Russia chairs the CIS, he noted, adding that Moscow considers completion of the plan of action to implement the first stage of the Commonwealth’s economic development strategy through the end of the decade one of prior tasks.

"Trade turnover in the CIS gained more than two thirds over the past four years, with 6% due to implementation of decisions suggested by the plan of action, which added 7% to growth of mutual trade in services," Mishustin said.

Moreover, the implementation of the plan ensured an increase in accumulated direct foreign investment by 2%, he added. "We will continue deepening cooperation in various sectors in the long term," the prime minister stressed.