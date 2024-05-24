Putin praises development of economies of Russia and Belarus

MINSK, May 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the economic development of Russia and Belarus is going well.

"In general, in my opinion, our work is advancing at a good level, if we talk about the economy. The results of economic development speak for themselves," the Russian head of state said at the beginning of negotiations with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.

Putin congratulated the Belarusian president on the achieved results. "Belarus is confidently moving forward, it firmly stands on its feet, the economy is developing," he stated.