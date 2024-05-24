Russian PM notes 3.8% growth of CIS countries’ GDP in 2023 compared to 0.5% in EU

ASHGABAT, May 24. /TASS/. The Common of Independent States (CIS) surpassed the European Union in terms of GDP growth of its member states in 2023 multi-fold, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"CIS members’ GDP grew by 3.8% last year, whereas [GDP] in European Union countries [grew] by less than half a percent," he said at a meeting with CIS colleagues.

Mishustin stressed the necessity to continue coordinated work on boosting the economic and production potential of the Commonwealth, as well as form new interaction mechanisms.