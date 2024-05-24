Belarus supplies small fuel volumes to Russian border areas

MINSK, May 24. /TASS/. Belarus supplies fuel to Russia, but in small volumes and only to border areas, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"Small volumes are supplied to Russia as Belarusian fuel is mainly exported. And Russia exports it, we have enough domestic supplies. Those are mainly border areas where separate supplies are possible," he said.

Russia also delivers fuel to Belarus, namely diesel, Novak added.

"Last year around 80,000 tons of diesel fuel were supplied to Belarus from Russia," he said.