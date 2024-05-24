Russian stocks mixed as Friday trading opens

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was mixed as Friday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index lost 0.12% to 3,438.65 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index added 0.07% to 1,205.71 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT).

As of 10:25 a.m. (07:25 a.m. GMT) the MOEX was down by 0.38% at 3,429.78 points, while the RTS was down by 0.22% at 1,202.22 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was down by 0.18% at 89.86 rubles on Moscow Exchange, the euro was down by 0.37% at 97.25 rubles, while the yuan was down by 0.39% at 12.342 rubles.