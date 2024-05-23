Kazan airport temporarily closed — Russian aviation agency

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The Kazan airport has not been accepting or dispatching aircraft temporarily since 11:30 a.m. Moscow time (08:30 a.m. GMT), Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) said in a statement.

"In order to ensure the safety of civil aircraft flights in the afternoon of May 23 (Thursday) temporary restrictions have been imposed on the operation of the Kazan airport," the statement reads.

Flight crews, air traffic controllers and airport ground services took all necessary measures to ensure flight safety, the agency noted.