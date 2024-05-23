Russian stocks down as Thursday trading opens

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was down as Thursday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index lost 0.23% to 3,436.81 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index fell by 0.39% to 1,198.95 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT).

As of 10:18 a.m. (07:18 a.m. GMT) the MOEX was down by 0.56% at 3,425.36 points, while the RTS was down by 0.7% at 1,195.12 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was up by 0.26% at 90.29 rubles on Moscow Exchange, the euro was down by 0.01% at 97.78 rubles, while the yuan was up by 0.16% at 12.429 rubles.