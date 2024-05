MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The price of aluminum on the London Metal Exchange (LME) surpassed $2,765 per ton for the first time since June 2022.

As of 17:39 Moscow time, the price of the metal rose by 5.3% to $2,765.5 per ton.

By 18:16 Moscow time, the price of aluminum slowed down its growth to 4.2% and reached $2,736.5.