LNG imports from Russia to Georgia soar 3.8 times in April

TBILISI, May 21. /TASS/. The volume of liquefied gas supplied from Russia to Georgia in April increased by 3.8 times compared to the same period last year, the Union of Petroleum Products Importers of Georgia reported.

"In April 2024, imports of liquefied gas amounted to 11,010 tons, which is 8,130 tons or 282.3% more than the same period last year," the report says.

Among all imported liquefied gas, 99.6% (10,970 tons) were supplied from Russia.

Also, according to the organization, imports of petroleum bitumen in April increased 2.7 times compared to the same period in 2023, amounting to 14,900 tons. Most of the bitumen was supplied from Iraq - 68.5%, while Russia ranked second (27.5%).