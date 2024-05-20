Ruble’s real effective exchange rate down 0.1% in April — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. The real effective exchange rate (REER) of the ruble against currencies of Russia’s main trade partners adjusted for inflation slipped by 0.1% in April month-on-month, according to data provided by the Central Bank.

Meanwhile, in annual terms the ruble’s real effective exchange rate in January-April added 0.6%.

The ruble’s real effective exchange rate against the dollar decreased by 1.5% in April and by 2.5% year-to-date, whereas the ruble’s exchange rate against the euro went up by 0.1% and by 0.6%, respectively.

The rate is calculated on the basis of rates of Russia’s key trading partners in accordance with shares of these countries in the national foreign trade turnover.