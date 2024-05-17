China's oil and gas company to deepen cooperation with Russia — deputy director general

HARBIN, May 17. /TASS/. China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) seeks to deepen cooperation with Russian enterprises in all areas, Deputy Director General of the company Zhang Daowei said.

"Energy cooperation is an important element of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Russia in the new era," he said at the 4th Russia-China Forum on Interregional Cooperation in China’s Harbin. "In the future CNPC is ready to continue deepening cooperation with Chinese and Russian enterprises in all areas," Zhang Daowei added.

The Chinese corporation intends to implement major energy projects together with Russia, jointly form "an integrated cooperation pattern" covering the main supply chains in the oil and gas industry, he noted, adding that it is important "to enhance the quality and upgrade the Sino-Russian cooperation" in respective directions.

"It is necessary to jointly facilitate energy transformation, promote green low-carbon development, facilitate comprehensive development of the oil and gas and new energy, constantly expand cooperation in the area of renewable sources of energy," deputy director general said.

China and Russia should actively participate in global energy management, seek to "build a fairer and more reasonable order in investment and trade in energy resources," work on issues concerning mutual acknowledgement of technical standards and norms, he stressed.

Russia is the leading energy exporter to the People’s Republic of China. In 2023, China purchased 107 mln tons of oil from Russia (up by 24%) and 8 mln tons of liquefied natural gas (up by 23%). Supplies via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline increased 1.5-fold to record 22.7 bln cubic meters.

The 4th Forum on Interregional Cooperation has kicked off in Harbin, which hosts the 8th Russian-Chinese Expo on May 17-21, where numerous businesses and 16 Russian regions present their stands. It is expected to stimulate the socio-economic development of the two countries, make better use of their investment opportunities, encourage the implementation of joint projects, and increase the supply of quality products. The area of the whole exhibition encompasses 388,000 square meters. Over 5,000 types of goods are presented there. TASS is the general information partner of the event.