MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. The MOEX Index has exceeded 3,500 points for the first time since February 18, 2022, according to trading data.

As of 3:52 p.m. Moscow time (12:52 p.m. GMT), the MOEX Index was up by 0.4% at 3,500.04 points.

As of 4:16 p.m. Moscow time (1:16 p.m. GMT), the MOEX Index was up by 0.38% at 3,499.47 points.