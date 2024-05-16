Russian stocks up as Thursday trading opens

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was up as Thursday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index added 0.28% to 3,480.48 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index rose by 0.3% to 1,204.14 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT).

As of 10:15 a.m. (07:15 a.m. GMT) the MOEX was trading at 3,480.61 points, while the RTS was trading at 1,204.12 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was down by 0.04% at 91.04 rubles on Moscow Exchange, the euro was up by 0.21% at 99.06 rubles, while the yuan was down by 0.09% at 12.585 rubles.