Aurus to launch cars production at ex-Toyota plant in St. Petersburg before end of 2024

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Aurus, the Russian producer of top-class cars, will launch production of cars at the former Toyota plant in St. Petersburg before the end of 2024, acting Deputy Prime Minister and Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told TASS.

"Before the end of the year [we will start production]," he said.

When asked whether the former Toyota plant has been transferred to the Aurus carmaker he said: "It was handed over a long time ago."

In February, Manturov said that Aurus, the Russian producer of top-class cars, would establish production of a new line of business class cars at the former Toyota plant in St. Petersburg together with a foreign partner. In an interview with TASS earlier this year, Manturov spoke about Aurus' plans to launch production of a new line of business-class cars in a more affordable price segment. Then he noted that sales were planned to start in 2025.

Aurus is the first Russian luxury car brand, which started to be built in 2013 under a contract with the Industry and Trade Ministry. The project stipulates the lineup will develop to replace current cars used by government officials and to go on sale for the general public. Standard production of the cars started at an Aurus plant in Yelabuga, Tatarstan, in May 2021.