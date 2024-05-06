Two thirds of produce from Belarusian Gomel Region going to Russia — official

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Two thirds of products manufactured in the Gomel Region of Belarus are being exported to Russia, State Secretary of the Union State Dmitry Mezentsev said.

"A new hallmark, a new level and scale of interregional cooperation have been affirmed today," Mezentsev noted. "The Gomel Region has presented today the potential of almost 200 businesses, a portion of which are leaders of the national industry of the Republic of Belarus and are working proactively [with Russia]. Almost two thirds of products made in the territory of the Gomel Region are export products that are perceived, consumed and paid by Russian partners," he told reporters after the opening ceremony of Gomel Region’s days at the Russia exhibition and forum.

Such level of relations is the foundation for further development of integration processes, Mezentsev added. "Establishment of new production chains and new product lines is more to the response to needs of our consumers, rather than the response to West’s pressure, he said.