Russian stocks down as Monday trading opens

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was down as Monday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index was flat compared with the previous closing at 3,441.7 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index lost 0.09% to 1,183.62 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT).

As of 10:20 a.m. (07:20 a.m. GMT), the MOEX was down by 0.18% at 3,435.39 points, while the RTS was down by 0.24% at 1,181.85 points.

As of 10:21 a.m. (07:21 a.m. GMT), the dollar exchange rate was down by 0.02% at 91.58 rubles on Moscow Exchange, the euro was down by 0.09% at 98.68 rubles, while the yuan was down by 0.29% at 12.659 rubles.