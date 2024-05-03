Russia ranks second by product supplies to Turkey in April — Turkish Minister

ISTANBUL, May 3. /TASS/. Turkey imported products from Russia to the amount over $3.3 bln in April 2024, according to statistics of the Turkish Ministry of Trade presented by Minister Omer Bolat.

China tops the list of Turkey’s import of products with the share of $3.753 bln. It is followed by Russia ($3.33 bln) and Germany ($2.244 bln). Main importers of Turkish products in April were Germany ($1.481 bln), the US ($1.185 bln) and the United Kingdom ($1.124 bln).

"Turkey’s export amounted to $19.3 bln in April, having increased by 0.1% as compared to a year earlier. Imports increased by 4.2% and totaled $29.1 bln," the minister said at the meeting of the Assembly of Turkish exporters. Turkish exports in April were "second largest by volume over history," Bolat added.

Turkey’s exports totaled $82.873 bln in January - April 2024, up 2.7% year on year. Imports plunged by 8.9% to $113.117 bln.