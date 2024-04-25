VTB top manager expects Central Bank’s key rate to remain at 16%

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia will keep its key rate at the level of 16% at the board meeting on April 26, First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board Dmitry Pianov believes.

"I think that the rate decision following the Friday meeting will be to keep the rate at 16%," he said.

Meanwhile Pianov admitted that a number of the regulator’s board members could favor raising the key rate by 100 basis points to 17% per annum.

The Russian Central Bank kept its key rate at 16% per annum at the board meeting on March 22. The next board meeting on the key rate is scheduled for this Friday, April 26.