Russia’s electricity export down 20% in Q1

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russia’s electricity export fell by 20.2% in Q1 2024 to 2.065 bln kWh mainly due to a decrease in supplies to China and Georgia starting the second half of 2023, Inter RAO reported.

Import went down by 39.5% to 321 mln kWh mainly due to a drop in the volume of deviations from planned flows with Kazakhstan.

The Russian energy company’s revenue from electricity export rose by 29.1% to 6.8 bln rubles ($74 mln).

"An increase in export revenues was mainly due to supplies to Kazakhstan for covering deficit and an increase in the volume of commercial flows," the company said.

Inter RAO lowered electricity exports to China by 75% in January-February 2023, Executive Board member Alexandra Panina said in late March. The company halted supplies over the 500 kV Amurskaya-Heihe power line starting November 9, 2023, because deliveries of minimum 75 MW are required to make this line active. Russia’s System Operator did not give a permit for supplies because of constraints in the Far East, driven by power consumption growth, the low water level and the high failure rate of generating equipment, Panina explained.