Roscongress Foundation posts SPIEF program architecture

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The business program architecture of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) was published and the main SPIEF topic will be "the foundation of multipolarity is the formation of new growth centers," Roscongress Foundation said in its press release.

" The main business program of SPIEF 2024 is divided into 4 thematic blocks that correspond to the Forum’s main mission, which is to maintain the global balance of power and build a multipolar international system, ensuring conditions for development on the basis of a unifying and constructive agenda dictated by the national interests of the Russian Federation," Roscongress said.

Sessions and panel discussions on the effectiveness of preserving the economic, industrial and energy sovereignty of countries will take place as part of the "Transition to a Multipolar World Economy" track.

The second thematic block of the business program titled "Goals and Objectives of Russia’s New Economic Cycle" is dedicated to key drivers of economic growth. "Experts will discuss the issues of ensuring sustainable development through the use of internal, ‘hidden’ resources: the development of promising territories, tourism, infrastructure, efficient subsoil use, creative industries and small technology companies," the Foundation said.

The third thematic block of "Technologies Ensuring Leadership" will include sessions and business meetings to discuss strategic issues of digital technology development in all sectors of the economy, from public administration and data security to the digitalization of industrial production and the agricultural sector.

Influence of art on a person, investment in demography, education, culture and sports, that combined can help achieve economic development goals, will be covered under "Healthy Society, Traditional Values and Social Development: The Priority of the State" topic.

SPIEF will be held from June 5 to 8, 2024. TASS is the information partner of the Forum.