Russian container market gain 13% in Q1 2024 — Fesco

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The Russian container market surged by 13% year on year and climbed to 1.608 mln TEU [20 ft container equivalent - TASS] in January-March 2024, the Fesco shipping group said.

"Imports in the reporting period rose by 10% to 706,000 TEU, exports - by 13% to 436,000 TEU," the group said. Domestic transportation surged by 19% to 318,000 TEU and transit edged up by 18% to 148,000 TEU, the company added.

In March 2024, the market increased by 13.3% to 557,000 TEO. Higher transshipment through the port of St. Petersburg became the main growth driver.