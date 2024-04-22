New anti-Russian sanctions to include ban on LNG supplies — Swedish Foreign Minister

BRUSSELS, April 22. /TASS/. EU countries plan to include a ban on the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the 14th package of anti-Russian sanctions, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom announced upon his arrival at the meeting of the EU foreign and defense ministers in Luxembourg.

"Adopting the 14th sanctions package is one of the most important things," Billstrom said as he arrived at the meeting. He added that the EU countries plan to include an import ban on liquefied natural gas in the package.

Earlier, a high-ranking EU official said that the European Union is developing the 14th package of anti-Russian sanctions, which will be directed against those who circumvent the current restrictive measures against Russia. The European diplomat could not say when exactly the next sanctions package would be introduced.

The EC began developing the 14th package of sanctions against Russia immediately after the adoption of the 13th package, which was approved on February 23. The measures affected 106 individuals and 88 legal entities from Russia and a number of other countries, including India, Kazakhstan, China, Serbia, Thailand, Turkey, and Sri Lanka.