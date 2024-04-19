Rosatom ready to implement renewable energy projects in Turkey — Akkuyu Nuclear

ISTANBUL, April 19. /TASS/. Rosatom State Corporation is looking to undertake new projects in Turkey, particularly in the sector of renewable energy sources, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Akkuyu Nuclear project company Anton Dedusenko said.

"Rosatom is interested in implementing projects for the construction of wind farms and solar power plants in Turkey and has already begun work on these initiatives," Dedusenko told Turkiye newspaper.

According to him, Rosatom is always willing to discuss ways to expand collaboration with Turkey. "Taking into account our technological capabilities and production capacity, we are prepared to review Turkey’s suggestions for the construction of additional nuclear power facilities in the country and offer practical and mutually advantageous solutions. We will be able to use the valuable experience gained during the implementation of the Akkuyu NPP project, such as gradually localizing provided materials and developing cooperation with Turkish companies," Dedusenko stated.

He also stated that the first power unit of the Akkuyu NPP should be fully commissioned this year and all of its systems prepared for operation. It was reported earlier that this work has already begun.

Akkuyu NPP is Turkey's first nuclear power station, being developed by Russian state corporation Rosatom. The Akkuyu project consists of four power units equipped with Russian-designed VVER generation III+ reactors. Each power unit will have a capacity of 1,200 megawatts. According to the intergovernmental agreement, the first power unit of the nuclear power station must be commissioned within seven years of receiving all permissions, which would fall on 2025.