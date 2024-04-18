EU summit calls to continue work on duties on Russian, Belarusian agricultural produce

BRUSSELS, April 18. /TASS/. Heads of states and governments of the European Union asked the European Commission and the European Council to continue working on introduction of duties on agricultural commodities from Russia and Belarus, according to the closing statement of the EU informal summit.

The European Council "encourages the Council and the Commission to pursue work especially on: imposing further tariffs on certain imports into the European Union of Russian and Belarusian agricultural products, while taking into account the impact on the Single Market and ensuring that the transit of such goods to developing countries remains unaffected," the document indicates.

The European Commission suggested introducing duties on agricultural products from Russia and Belarus earlier.