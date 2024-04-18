Russian stock indices slightly up by end of trading on Moscow Exchange on Thursday

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices were mainly declining on Thursday, but by the end of the day they showed a slight increase.

At the end of the main session, the MOEX index rose by 0.05% to 3,455.82 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index rose by 0.55% to 1,160.60 points.

The yuan-to-ruble rate decreased by 0.026%, to 12.95 rubles, the dollar-to-ruble rate went down by 0.49% to 93.78 rubles, the euro-to-ruble rate dropped by 0.44%, to 99.95 rubles.

The correction of recent days is mainly of a technical nature - profit is being taken after a growth impulse, says Alexander Bakhtin, investment strategist at BCS World of Investments.

"In addition, oil prices retreated to $87 per barrel Brent, and the ruble attempted to strengthen, pushing the dollar below 94 rubles. The external background can be assessed as moderately positive," the expert added.

On Thursday, the growth leaders at the end of the session were receipts of Ozon (+2.31%), quoted prices of Rusal (+2.09%), securities of En+ Group (+1.97%), shares of TCS Holding (+1.88%), quoted prices of Seligdar (+1.81%), ordinary shares of Surgutneftegas (+1.32%), securities of Phosagro (+1.24%).

The leaders of decline were shares of TMK (-2.13%), receipts of Globaltrans (-1.92%), shares of Gazprom Neft (-1.48%), securities of Novabev Group (-1 .47%), Magnit quoted prices (-1.34%), ordinary shares of Tatneft (-1.14%).

Tomorrow the dynamics of the Russian market may be restrained due to the Friday factor, according to BCS World of Investments. The company's forecast for the MOEX index for April 19 is 3,400-3,500 points, for the dollar-to-ruble rate - 93-95 rubles.

According to Freedom Finance Global's expectations, the MOEX index may fluctuate in the range of 3,400-3,500 points tomorrow. The dollar-to-ruble rate will trade in the range of 92-94 rubles, the euro-to-ruble rate will be in the range of 99-101 rubles, the yuan-to-ruble rate will be in the range of 12.8-13.3 rubles.