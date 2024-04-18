Gazprom CEO and Belarus’ Ambassador to Russia discussed Russian gas supplies — company

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Gazprom CEO, Alexey Miller, and the Ambassador of Belarus to Russia, Dmitry Krutoy, discussed the supply of Russian gas to the republic, the holding company said in a statement.

"A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Dmitry Krutoy, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Russian Federation, took place today. The parties discussed the ongoing exports of gas to the republic. It was noted that during the heating season Gazprom, as in previous years, provides Belorussian consumers with reliable gas supplies," the statement says.

OJSC Gazprom Transgaz Belarus is a 100% subsidiary of PJSC Gazprom in the Republic of Belarus.

In February 2023, it was reported that Gazprom and Gazprom Transgaz Belarus extended contracts for gas supplies to Belarus for 2023-2025 and its transportation through the territory of the republic in 2023. The cost of services for transporting natural gas through the territory of Belarus in 2023 was estimated at 12 billion rubles ($130.6 mln) For reference, in 2022, the cost was estimated at $250 million, and the estimated cost of gas supplied in 2023-2025 is 200 billion rubles ($2.1 bln) annually. In 2022, the cost was estimated at $2.44 billion.

According to Russia’s Federal Customs Service, 19.78 billion cubic meters of Russian gas were supplied to Belarus in 2021 against 18.766 billion cubic meters in 2020.