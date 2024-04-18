Throughput capacity of railroads to Subarctic ports to be 110 mln tons — governor

MURMANSK, April 18. /TASS/. The throughput capacity of railroads to ports of the Murmansk Region will amount to 110 mln metric tons, Governor of the region Andrey Chibis said at the videoconference meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Currently, as of the end of 2023, the throughput capacity of [Murmansk Region] railroads is 45 mln metric tons, and considering the projects in progress and the ones that will be, including the Belarusian project, the throughput capacity is required to be 110 mln metric tons. I would request your support in this regard," the governor said.

The area for the terminal to transship Belarusian potash fertilizers, where the capacity of the port of Lavna under construction and railroad approaches to it, have already been selected, the head of the region added.