Vologda Region to present its stand at SPIEF first time

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The Vologda Region will for the first time organize its stand at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), acting governor Georgy Filimonov said.

"The Vologda Region will for the first time presents its stand this year at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. Major preparations for its opening are underway now. Our region has huge economic and tourist potential that has not yet been fully unlocked. Therefore, development of main branches and bringing investors to the region are among our priority task," the acting governor said, cited by his press service.

The organizers will present multimedia and interactive materials on main sectors of the regional economy. These are the agro-industrial complex, the lumber complex, and ecological, food, historical and cultural, religious, industrial and sports and entertainment tourism.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held this year from June 5 to 8.