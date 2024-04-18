Chinese car plant to start production at former Mercedes site in Moscow region in May

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. An enterprise for the production of Chinese cars will begin operating at the former site of the Mercedes plant in the Moscow region in May, Governor of the Moscow Region Andrey Vorobyov said on air on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"[The former] Mercedes [plant] starts working in May, new cars, now made in China, will be assembled there. I am sure that in terms of quality - we are convinced - they are in no way inferior," Vorobyov said.

Earlier it was reported that the German automobile concern Mercedes-Benz plans to sell its enterprise located in the Solnechnogorsk district of the Moscow region. Among the potential buyers is a Chinese car manufacturing company, whose name was not disclosed. Later it became known that several leading Chinese enterprises are in talks to produce cars at the former Mercedes plant.

The Mercedes-Benz passenger car assembly plant in the Moscow region was launched in April 2019.