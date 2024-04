MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Passenger traffic of Russian airlines in March 2024 increased by 6.8% year-on-year to 7.9 mln people, according to the Federal Air Transport Agency.

The top five largest carriers included Aeroflot, Pobeda, S7, Rossiya, and Ural Airlines. In total, they transported 5.6 mln people with an increase of 12.1% compared to March 2023.

Russian airlines carried more than 103 mln passengers at the end of 2023. The growth of domestic transportation compared to 2022 was 6.6%.