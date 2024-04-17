Severstal to unveil Q1 dividend recommendation on April 23

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The Severstal Board of Directors may consider recommendations on quarterly dividend payments at the coming meeting, head of investor relations of the Russian steelmaker Nikita Klimantov told reporters.

"It has already been decided that we will release quarterly results on April 23," he said. "Yes, there is probability that the quarterly dividend item will be on the agenda of the coming board of directors’ meeting, whose results we will disclose on April 23," Klimantov noted.

The quarterly cycle of information disclosure is convenient for the company as a matter of principle, he added.