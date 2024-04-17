Brazil invites Russia to ClimateScanner platform — Russian chief auditor

VIENNA, April 17. /TASS/. President of the Federal Court of Accounts of Brazil Bruno Dantas, who chairs the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI), has invited Russia to participate in the ClimateScanner initiative, acting head of the Russian Accounts Chamber Galina Izotova told reporters.

"On April 16, we had a bilateral meeting with head of Brazil’s supreme audit body, Mr. Bruno Dantas. He presented a new platform dubbed ClimateScanner. The goal of the project is to asses the actions by governments related to fight against climate change. The platform collects data on key aspects of the climate policy and allows analyzing respective threats at a global scale. The Accounts Chamber of the Russian Federation has also been invited to participate in the project," she said.

"We received an invitation from the current INTOSAI chair to join the active work on the project and now we will study this proposal: hold necessary consultations to develop a decision on further actions," Izotova added.

Russia’s chief auditor stressed that the issues of climate agenda and sustainable development remain highly relevant for Russia, including due to the fact that Russia has a huge Arctic zone with a coastline spanning over 22,000 kilometers. "The issues related to the Arctic zone are very important for the whole global climate agenda," she noted.

The ClimateScanner initiative was launched by Brazil’s INTOSAI chairmanship in 2022. The project is aimed at assessing the actions by government on tackling climate change.

The Russian delegation participates in the 26th INTOSAI symposium in Vienna, which is the seat of INTOSAI and the General Secretariat. The event is mainly focused on contribution of supreme audit bodies to tackling climate change.

INTOSAI’s mission is to support its members in contributing effectively to the accountability of the public sector, promoting public transparency and good governance, and fostering the economy, effectiveness and efficiency of government programs for the benefit of all.