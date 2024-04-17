{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Brazil invites Russia to ClimateScanner platform — Russian chief auditor

Galina Izotova stressed that the issues of climate agenda and sustainable development remain highly relevant for Russia

VIENNA, April 17. /TASS/. President of the Federal Court of Accounts of Brazil Bruno Dantas, who chairs the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI), has invited Russia to participate in the ClimateScanner initiative, acting head of the Russian Accounts Chamber Galina Izotova told reporters.

"On April 16, we had a bilateral meeting with head of Brazil’s supreme audit body, Mr. Bruno Dantas. He presented a new platform dubbed ClimateScanner. The goal of the project is to asses the actions by governments related to fight against climate change. The platform collects data on key aspects of the climate policy and allows analyzing respective threats at a global scale. The Accounts Chamber of the Russian Federation has also been invited to participate in the project," she said.

"We received an invitation from the current INTOSAI chair to join the active work on the project and now we will study this proposal: hold necessary consultations to develop a decision on further actions," Izotova added.

Russia’s chief auditor stressed that the issues of climate agenda and sustainable development remain highly relevant for Russia, including due to the fact that Russia has a huge Arctic zone with a coastline spanning over 22,000 kilometers. "The issues related to the Arctic zone are very important for the whole global climate agenda," she noted.

The ClimateScanner initiative was launched by Brazil’s INTOSAI chairmanship in 2022. The project is aimed at assessing the actions by government on tackling climate change.

The Russian delegation participates in the 26th INTOSAI symposium in Vienna, which is the seat of INTOSAI and the General Secretariat. The event is mainly focused on contribution of supreme audit bodies to tackling climate change.

INTOSAI’s mission is to support its members in contributing effectively to the accountability of the public sector, promoting public transparency and good governance, and fostering the economy, effectiveness and efficiency of government programs for the benefit of all.

Russia restores gasoline production after decline — Energy Ministry
The increase in motor gasoline production in mid-April is associated with production recovery after a local drop due to unscheduled repairs at refineries
Press review: Israel mulls response to Iran's strike and Ukraine plays shot-caller with US
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, April 16th
UN concerned about 'increasingly dangerous rhetoric' in Middle East, official says
On the evening of April 13, Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel in response to what it called "repeated crimes," including an attack on the consular office of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus
White House effectively rules out option for US forces to intercept Russian missiles
US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Joe Biden had made it clear that the United States would not take on a combat role in Ukraine
Over 40 nations want to join BRICS — Russian lawmaker
According to Grigory Karasin, many BRICS members share the opinion that the association should be in no hurry to adopt a strict charter, "seeing how counterproductively and even provocatively the European Union is acting"
Georgian president says she will veto law on foreign agents
According to Salome Zourabichvili, she is certain that the parliamentary majority will override her veto
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries
There are two countries on the list
Peacekeepers fully accomplish mission in Karabakh, Russian senator says
According to a statement signed by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on November 9, 2020, a Russian peacekeeping contingent was deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh
Annual inflation in Russia gearing up to 7.83% over week — Economy Ministry
Prices slowed down to in their growth to 0.1% during the reporting week
Both main US parties threatened Telegram, co-founder says
"So we got two letters that said: whatever we do, we would be violating the US Constitution," Pavel Durov said
G7 seeks to accelerate supplying air defenses to Ukraine — sources
The Kiev regime has long insisted on Western partners supplying it with more effective air defenses
Nuclear field turns into dangerous tool of psychological war, Russian diplomat warns
"Basically, attempts to question the maximum security of nuclear facilities must be completely ruled out everywhere in the world," Sergey Ryabkov stressed
Russian state companies invested almost $10.72 bln into digitalization — Minister
The most important is the fact that Russian solutions account for more than 85% of expenses, Maksut Shadaev noted
Russia bans 235 Australian local government officials from entering country — MFA
"Taking into account the fact that Canberra does not intend to give up its anti-Russian course and continues to introduce new sanctions, work on updating the Russian stop list will continue," the ministry said
Severstal to unveil Q1 dividend recommendation on April 23
The quarterly cycle of information disclosure is convenient for the company as a matter of principle, Nikita Klimantov noted
Funding needs to be restored to UNRWA before end of investigation — Russia’s UN envoy
"Investigation should be objective and based not only on data provided by Israel but also on Palestinian information", Vasily Nebenzya said
Former Ukrainian PM points to motive behind mobilization exception for law enforcement
Nikolay Azarov noted that currently, law enforcement’s main job in Ukraine was to tighten the screws on the country’s population
Swiss parliament votes against joining task force on frozen Russian assets
The group contains US finance and justice ministers, representatives of Australia, the UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, France, Japan, as well as the European Commission
EU summit urges to provide air defense systems and all necessary military aid to Kiev
The document also says that the EU and its member states will step up humanitarian support and civil protection assistance to Ukraine
Ukrainian president admits Russian troops’ advancement
Vladimir Zelensky asked his country’s supporters to provide "everything that helps to hold the frontline," including shells, military vehicles and drones
Ukraine to lose at least 10 mln citizens over mobilization law — political scientist
According to Andrey Zolotarev, domestically, the population’s confidence level in President Vladimir Zelensky and state authorities will plummet
VTB CEO calls for SWIFT to be fully abandoned in payments
The banker stressed that VTB is working as part of a pilot project for the digital ruble, including in the field of cross-border settlements
Iran says it won’t prevent return of Russian sailor from seized ship — MFA
The Russian Embassy in Tehran keeps the issue under special control, Maria Zakharova said
Russia shares counter-UAV experience with CIS
In February-March 2024, the Military Aerospace Defense Academy held training of CIS specialists in counter-drone fight
Almost 3,000 shots fired at Russia’s Kursk Region during military operation
The region's governor Roman Starovoit said 50 apartment buildings, 975 single-family homes, two stores, seven social and cultural buildings have been restored in the region since the beginning of the special operation
Ukraine turns from sovereign country into Western protectorate, Hungarian PM says
Viktor Orban noted that there should be a buffer zone between NATO and Russia and Ukraine could serve as one
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace eight times in past day
In the Russian general's words, such actions set a dangerous precedent for air incidents and accidents, and escalate the general situation in Syria’s airspace
Georgia’s parliament approves first reading of foreign agent bill
Protests against the bill have been held outside the parliament building since Monday
Russia’s advanced radar in Kaliningrad to monitor entire territory of Europe — source
The first Konteiner radar went on combat duty in the Volga area region of Mordovia on December 1, 2019
Ukrainian president signs law tightening mobilization rules
According to Rada Deputy Speaker Alexander Korniyenko, some of the law’s provisions will take effect after its publication, while most of them will enter into force in a month
Russian software sales soaring over last four years — Minister
The number of employees in IT companies increased by 1.5 times over four years, Maksut Shadaev said
Russia maintains constructive dialogue with both Iran, Israel — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov mentioned a recent phone call between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian
Kiev’s attacks on Zaporozhye nuke plant result of impunity encouraged by US
Sergey Ryabkov stressed that the attacks on the nuclear facility "must be stopped"
Iranian president warns of 'terrible response' to any action against country
Ebrahim Raisi opined that the UN Security Council and the organization as a whole "failed to fulfill their minimum legal obligations to condemn the [Israeli] attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus"
US believes that Russia tested 9M729 missile for range beyond 500 km
"All NATO allies agree that the 9M729 is not compliant with the INF Treaty," the US embassy’s spokesperson said
Hamas grateful to Erdogan for his support — TV
The Turkish leader also announced talks with Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh in Turkey on April 20
Russian, Turkish senior diplomats discuss situation in Gaza
"The meeting focused on the situation in the region," said in the statement
Israel planned to strike back at Iran on April 15, but decided to postpone, Axios reports
Israel told the US administration about the decision to wait, according to a US official
Shoigu calls to urgently launch production of medical robots
"We have to ensure the evacuation of the wounded from the frontline," the Russian defense minister said, adding that "it has to be done safely and rapidly to the maximum"
Turkish foreign minister urges West to stop Israel, prevent war in region
"The US and Western countries should stop Israel, tell it "Stop!" and prevent the conflict from spilling over," Hakan Fidan said
US deliberately fuels tensions in Asia — Russian envoy to Washington
According to Anatoly Antonov, the United States are creating new closed groups and military-political alliances in the Asia-Pacific region and this way "are trying to return the world to the worst times of the Cold War and brinkmanship on the brink of a nuclear conflict"
Georgian protests against foreign agent bill reek of US influence — Medvedev
"The experienced and all-too-familiar Hollywood touch can be seen behind these rallies," the politician pointed out
US not going to be in armed conflict with Russia — official
The President of the United States has made that very clear
Former Ukrainian MP sees Zelensky turning into 'usurper' after his term expires
The legitimacy of the authorities is a hot button issue in Ukraine, where parliamentary and presidential elections are prohibited during martial law
Roscosmos chief notes high quality of Vostochny space center’s construction
Yury Borisov said that the space facility’s launch pad bore practically no visible signs of the recent Angara-A5 carrier rocket’s launch
Protesters give Georgian government one hour to revoke foreign agents bill
Earlier on Wednesday, Georgia’s parliament passed the foreign agents bill in the first reading
Press review: Iran fires back at Israel and Russia, West spar over AI rulebook
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, April 15th
Putin pardons 52 female convicts — Kremlin
First and foremost, the pardon covers women with minor children, pregnant women and women, whose relatives are involved in the special military operation
Russian security official vows 'well-deserved' punishment for those behind Crocus attack
On the evening of March 22, a terrorist attack targeted the Crocus City Hall music venue in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region
Ukrainian front may collapse this summer — newspaper
According to the newspaper’s assessments, Russia "has never been closer to its goals" in the special military operation zone
EU leaders call upon all Middle East stakeholders to show maximum restraint
The European Union is also poised to impose new sanctions on Iran, related to drones and missiles
Number of people convicted of high treason in Russia last year revealed
In 2022, 16 individuals were convicted of high treason and one was convicted of spying
Russian forces pummel Ukrainian army, equipment in 133 areas over past day
Russian troops took better frontline positions in the Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported
'Iron Dome' can't fully protect from UAV swarms — Chinese expert
According to Wei Dongxu, Tehran's firepower can cover most of the Middle East region, representing a fierce and precise long-range retaliatory means
US assured Israel that Iranian drones will be intercepted — US journalist Hersh
He also said that the US military contacted Russia and the United Kingdom while evaluating the potential of the Iranian attack
Shoigu tests commando vehicle, calls for additional machineguns
The Russian defense minister "personally tested the special transportation vehicle and its running qualities"
Xi Jinping proposes four principles for resolving Ukrainian crisis
The Chinese leader had an in-depth exchange of views on the Ukrainian crisis with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is on an official visit to Beijing
Russian PM signs off on plan for regions to accommodate evacuees from Palestine
The Russian Emergency Situations Ministry is assigned to oversee the process of sending the evacuees to their respective regions in accordance with an annex to the directive
Israel says its jets attacked Hezbollah air defense site in eastern Lebanon
I"DF soldiers recently carried out strikes to eliminate "an immediate threat" in the Qawqaba area in southern Lebanon," Israel Defense Forces said
Decision on peacekeepers’ pullout made by top leadership of Azerbaijan, Russia — official
"The defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Russia are taking the necessary measures to implement the decision," Hikmet Hajiyev added
Only information resources of foreign web hosting companies blocked in Russia — watchdog
Earlier, the media watchdog restricted access to the websites of web hosting companies Amazon Web Services and GoDaddy
India's new ambassador to Russia discusses high-level bilateral visits with Lavrov
"Ambassador Vinay Kumar paid a courtesy call on [Russian] Foreign Minister H.E. Mr. Sergey Lavrov," the embassy said on its X page
Erdogan accuses Israel of seeking to spread conflict throughout entire region
The Turkish leader slammed Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide and said that the only way to ease tension in the region is to stop it
Situation with air service between Russia and Dubai stabilizing — air transport agency
Domestic airlines completed about 30 flights between airports in Russia and Dubai
Humanitarian efforts in Gaza doomed without durable ceasefire — Russia’s UN envoy
Vasily Nebenzya is convinced that the work of the UNRWA is indispensable under these circumstances
Press review: US throws Russia New START curveball and Washington's aid balancing act
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, April 17th
No snap elections before delimiting borders with Azerbaijan, Armenian PM says
Nikol Pashinyan said about it, replying to a question from a resident of the borderline village of Berkaber about the necessity to hold snap elections before delimiting the border with Azerbaijan
Slovakia to oppose Ukraine’s NATO membership bid — PM
Meanwhile, Slovakia supports Ukraine’s accession to the European Union
Russian industrial producers’ prices up 2.4% in March — statistics
In chemicals production, prices edged up by 26.8% for ethers, organic peroxides, epoxides, acetals and semiacetals and their derivatives
Romania now hosts as many as 11 F-16 jets for training of Ukrainian pilots
The ministers expressed their willingness to find a way for the center to continue to operate beyond 2025
Russia says its forces repel four Ukrainian counterattacks in Kupyansk area
The Ukrainian army losses were up to 70 servicemen, three motor vehicles, a D-30 howitzer, 2 Plastun-3000 electronic reconnaissance stations and a Nota electronic warfare station
Shoigu visits presentation of over 30 promising weapons, including robotic vehicles
The Russian defense minister has given his instructions to speed up the introduction of promising weapons that have been tested in the special military operation zone into service with the Russian Army
Hezbollah fires rockets at Israeli barracks in Shebaa Heights
Anti-tank guided missiles hit an artillery battery in Al-Samak in the Kfarchouba hills
Top British diplomat refused to recognize Voronezh and Rostov as part of Russia — source
After Truss’ statements urging Moscow to move its forces, located on Russia’s soil, away from the border with Ukraine, Sergey Lavrov asked his British counterpart if she recognized Russia’s sovereignty over the Voronezh and Rostov Regions
Russia, CIS partners to hold air defense exercise in 2024
The participants in the exercises will practice interaction in getting ready for and conducting combat operations by aviation and air defense forces that are part of the unified regional air defense system of Russia and Belarus
Russian Aerospace Forces destroy three militant hideouts in Syria’s Homs
No shelling attacks on Syrian troops were registered over the past 24 hours
Lavrov states West’s growing concern about BRICS plans to develop own financial tools
According to the minister, Russia is interested in increasing the role of the BRICS states in the international monetary, financial and trading systems, developing interbank cooperation, expanding the use of national currencies and creating its own exchange
Avtostat revises new car sales forecast to 1.5 mln in Russia this year
According to the best case, the Russian car market may soar by 65% to 1.75 mln cars
Iran withdraws officers out of Syria due to Israel’s potential strike — newspaper
The report said that the Lebanese Shiite Hezbollah movement is also reducing the number of its officers in Syria
Envoy reports dozens of Russians killed in Ukrainian attacks in past week
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik, over that period, Ukrainian troops fired "at least 1,362 munitions" at civilian facilities
Volume of frozen Russian assets in Germany reaches around €3.9 bln
This figure includes frozen assets of individuals and legal entities included in the sanctions list, such as cash, corporate investments, and yachts
Press TV reports all of Iran's hypersonic missiles hit intended targets in Israel
The report did not specify which facilities in Israel had been attacked with hypersonic missiles
Gasoline output in Russia up 12.1% week-on-week on April 1-7 to 845,900 tons — statistics
The statistics service does not provide the year-on-year dynamics of gasoline production
EU leaders urge to adopt proposal on using incomes from frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
The EU, the US, Japan and Canada have frozen Russian assets worth a total amount of around $300 bln
Ovechkin may beat legendary Gretzky’s goal record starting next NHL season
The contract of the 38-year-old Ovechkin with NHL Washington Capitals is valid until the end of June 2026
New US bill calls for $26 bln in assistance to Israel
The bill also includes a proposal to earmark $2.4 billion to fund US Armed Forces operating in the Middle East in response to threats against Israel
Israel plans to send 'painful message' to Iran in response to attack — newspaper
According to the report, Israel’s war cabinet will meet on April 16 for a third straight day
EU isolated in its ‘blossoming garden,’ reluctant to let strangers in — Russian diplomat
Vasily Nebenzya also pointed at the European Union’s double standards with regard to refugees from Ukraine and the Global South
US deploying missiles in Philippines to endanger global security — Russian envoy
Anatoly Antonov has urged the US "not to open Pandora's Box" and follow Russia’s suit "by taking all necessary steps to ensure global stability and predictability"
Crimea, Donbass to forever remain within Russia, Slovak PM tells national parliament
Robert Fico believes Moscow will win in its confrontation with Kiev
Combined heat and power plant damaged in Ukraine’s Sumy
Details are unknown
Iran may break through Israel’s air defenses in major attack by drones, missiles — expert
Iran has the region’s largest arsenal of ballistic missiles, estimated to number in the low thousands, Behnam Ben Taleblu noted
Russia to scrap moratorium on intermediate missiles if US deploys them anywhere — MFA
Sergey Ryabkov said the US seeks to maintain military superiority in a great variety of areas
US retrieves weapons previously banned under INF treaty — Russian ambassador
Anatoly Antonov emphasized that such steps were another powerful blow to strategic stability
Water level in Kurgan to hit historical maximum in few days
The government of the Kurgan Region has arranged the work on providing financial assistance to the victims in the emergency zone
DPR leader reports heaviest fighting near Avdeyevka, Chasov Yar
According to Denis Pushilin, it is too early to say when the city could be liberated
Inflation in Russia down to 0.12% over week — statistics
Inflation stood at 7.83% in annual terms as at April 15, 2024
Russian security chief urges measures against 'ethnic enclaves' in Russia
The Russian president has ordered that migration policy be overhauled taking into account the national interests and security of the population, and the importance of preserving Russia’s culture and language, Nikolay Patrushev reiterated
Russia assumes that Security Council will soon return to Gaza ceasefire issue — diplomat
"Ramadan has passed, and the question of a long-term ceasefire is once again very acute," Vasily Nebenzya said
Russian investigators start inquiry into financing of terrorism by US, NATO officials
Investigators have established that the funds that were received through commercial organizations, such as the oil and gas company Burisma Holdings operating in Ukraine, have been used to carry out terrorist acts in Russia and abroad
